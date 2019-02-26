COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Today, the S.C. Senate confirmed Dr. Rick Toomey as the new Director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
"We are delighted that the Senate has confirmed Dr. Toomey to head our state’s leading public health and environmental agency," said Mark Elam, chairman of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control.
"Rick’s more than 32 years of leadership experience in the health care industry, coupled with his in-depth familiarity with DHEC, make him uniquely qualified to lead the department as it continues its current positive path forward."
Toomey was selected in December by the Board to serve as the agency's leader following a nationwide search.
"DHEC has the enormous responsibility of promoting and protecting the health of the public and the environment in South Carolina,” said Toomey. “I'm eternally humbled and honored to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with the men and women of this great organization who take immense pride in serving the citizens of this state.”
A native of Greenville, S.C., Toomey served as President and CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital from November 2007 to September 2016. Prior to joining Beaufort Memorial Hospital, he held increasing leadership positions to President and CEO of Nash Health Care Systems in Rocky Mount, N.C. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Toomey earned his undergraduate degree in management science and master's degree in hospital administration from Duke University.
He also holds a Doctor of Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
