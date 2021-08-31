GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Connect America, a digital health and connected care for seniors and vulnerable populations, announced plans to bring 71 new job opportunities to Greenville County.
Connect America officials say the new location will be at 110 Southchase Boulevard in Fountain Inn. The new facility is expected to be working by late 2021 and readySC will be assisting with recruitment and training.
"The Connect America family of companies and the LifeLine division are very excited to consolidate its fulfillment operations from disparate parts of the U.S. into our new Fountain Inn, S.C. facility," said Connect America-LifeLine COO John Brady. "The opportunity to work with the Greenville Area Development Corporation and the readySC team to quickly hire and train a new staff was one of the determining factors in our choice to pick the Upstate area to move to. We look forward to building on our lifesaving mission through the expansion of our business in this new facility."
