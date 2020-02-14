Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church and Redemption Church have both filed dozens of pages of new court documents amid an ongoing lawsuit related to the worship center on Haywood Road.
Redemption Church filed paperwork in January to try to evict Relentless from its campus on Haywood Road, claiming Relentless pastor John Gray failed to make required lease agreements. Click here to read more.
Gray and Relentless Church have maintained that they are current on all payments in the agreement.
On Feb. 7, Relentless filed a memorandum in opposition to Redemption's application to have the church evicted. Relentless said if they were to be ejected from their sanctuary, it would "cripple" their ministries. Relentless says since they took over the campus in Greenville, they have performed over 300 baptisms, have served over 8,000 people from their food and clothes pantry, and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to people in need.
In new documents filed on Friday, Redemption accuses Relentless Church of weaving a "perplexingly inaccurate tale" to delay vacating the Haywood Road property. They requested the court immediately eject Relentless from the campus, stating again that Relentless failed to uphold their agreement.
Redemption Church says Relentless Church specifically failed to pay an annual principal payment on the mortgage for the property.
Relentless Church filed a response once again stating they are lawful tenants, and said they followed payment options available to them in the agreement between the two churches.
