GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - There is a new fun place for you and your four-legged friends to visit in Greenville County.
The new "Off The Chain" dog park and bar held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday in Mauldin.
Dog owners can drink beer while their furry friends have a safe place to play.
"A lot of the big cities have these super dog friendly bars where you can bring them there they can run off the leash and stuff like that and there wasn't anything like here so we wanted to bring that to our town and so cause we love our dogs and we want to have them with us at work and I can't think of anything better than having the dog with us at work and drinking at the same time," says Co-owner Adam Wirthlin.
All proceeds from all of the merchandise goes to the Greenville County Humane Society.
