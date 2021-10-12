GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new brewery and restaurant that will go into the Cigar Warehouse in downtown Greenville is expected to create over 100 jobs in Fall of 2022.
The company said New Realm Brewing Company will include a 5-barrel brewhouse, scratch restaurant, biergarten, stage and outdoor bar.
“Over the past 3 years, we have searched for a location that would provide us the opportunity to bring our locally sourced scratch kitchen and our craft beer & spirits to the City of Greenville”, shared Carey Falcone, Co-Founder and CEO of New Realm in a news release. “One step inside of the iconic Cigar Warehouse and we knew we found a home that would serve as the perfect opportunity for us to create a community gathering place in an amazing city. The entire New Realm family is excited and we look forward to being a part of the Greenville community.”
The company said it's expected to create more than 100 new jobs in the Greenville area.
New Realm Brewing Company says it's focused on positively impacting the community they're in and committed to environmental sustainability, supporting local and independent craft communities.
MORE NEWS: GCSO: Woman who shot at sheriff's office's transport SUV now in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.