New Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center receives funds to finish project

(SPARTANBURG, SC FOX Carolina) Shakira Fields is proud of her neighborhood, she hasn't always been though.
“It’s been a lot of change, it’s been a lot of growth," Fields said.
She lives off Howard Street, the Northside of Spartanburg where steps are being made to change the community.
“I’m hoping it will give the Northside a better look," Fields said.
The new Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center will soon open just blocks away from her home.
The $9.5 million center is still under construction but it will come equipped with two pools, a computer lab, meeting rooms, a gym, and other play areas for children.
“Hopefully with this, they’ll have a lot more activities," Fields said.
It's what Bill Barnet, chairman of the Northside Development Group hopes too.
“This is place now where people can invest, where the schools are improving, where we have an early learning center now," Barnet said.
The center is part of the new re-development plan for the Northside area.
“Our goal is to re-energize this community and invest in it, not just for great buildings like this, but for the people that live here," Barnet said.
He and others who are part of the project say the center is for everyone, but they especially want to reach the children in the area.
“We want them to be safe and happy, and healthy," Kim Moultrie said.
She's the director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spartanburg.
“We expect the Dr. T.K. Gregg Center to be the hub of activity, not only for the Northside of Spartanburg, but for Spartanburg as a whole," Moultrie said.
She says the project shows city leaders are taking steps to listen to the needs of those who live in the neighborhood, like Fields.
“I love it, I love it a lot," Fields said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.