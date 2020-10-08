Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Both Pickens City and the City of Easley have new interim leadership.
Over the summer, you’ll remember the cities of Pickens and Easley hired two interim police chiefs, Samuel & Lane Byers.
The two not only started under new mayors, they both share the same last name and were hired on the same day, at the exact same time.
It says Samuel Byers written proudly against the badge. However only few have earned the right to throw around nicknames.
“What did I used to call you? Sambo!” Lane Byers exclaims looking at his son.
Lane Byers said the two have worked with each other in the past but this is entirely new experience.
These two men know each other well past the gun and badge. They share the same last name and now this father and son share the same job title, interim police chief.
Lane Byers said as he was walking into Easley Police Department to accept the position, he got a call from his son at the exact same time.
"He said 'I gotta talk to you' and I said I don't have time! He said 'I need to tell you something,' he said 'you need to listen to this,'” Lane Byers said.
Lane Byers now serves Easley and his son serves Pickens.
“At first I thought he was playing with me because dad likes to cut up. But when he told me I said everybody’s going to get a good laugh out of this,” Sam Byers said.
The two have learned from each other over the years. They say law enforcement has brought them closer together.
“When there have been awards or things I’ve done, he’s been there just clapping the loudest in the front line, ready to praise me for what I’ve done. I look at him and I remember that’s my biggest fan. He’s the reason I’m in here, he’s the reason I’m doing it,” Sam Byers said.
With the same last name hovering over them, they say that’s what keeps them grounded, encouraging them to make not one but two cities better.
“I hope I can be a quarter of the man, and a quarter of the officer that he is,” Sam Byers said.
“I knew he was in it for life. I’m proud of him, I really am,” Lane Byers said.
