GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville will soon be in line for an Entertainment District. City council passed the first reading of an ordinance on Jan. 27 that would allow space around Fluor Field to be converted into a plaza.
“Fluor field is a replica of Fenway Park in Boston,” said Craig Brown, owner of the Greenville Drive.
The plaza will be a space for people to hangout, enjoy festivities, food trucks.
“Music, television broadcast, there’ll be food and beverage, there’ll be places to stage parades that we have at the ballpark. It’ll just be an area for the fans to gather for pregame and postgame, sometimes during the game,” Brown said.
The city is expected to pump some $2.55M into the developmental agreement for improvements along Field Street. Officials say they believe the improvements will help with foot traffic in the area.
“This really is a place to take some of the money that has been earned as a result of this development and reinvest it for continued wise growth,” said Beth Brotherton, Communications Director for the City of Greenville.
“One of the things we looked at is the need for more restrooms down in the West End, that wasn’t something that existed before. And then some infrastructure needs down there on Field Street.”
“This entertainment district, which is right adjacent to the ball park, is for the first time allowing us to take our uniform of community engagement and take it outside Fluor field and literally bring it literally into the community,” Brown said.
A second reading of the ordinance was signed off by the Greenville City Council on Feb. 8.
The Entertainment District is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.
