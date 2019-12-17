GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abdullah bin Rashed Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States, visited the F-16 production line at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville campus on Tuesday.
The Greenville facility is producing the world’s first F-16 Block 70 aircraft for the Royal Bahraini Air Force.
F-16 production in Greenville officially began on Nov. 11, and created hundreds of new jobs, supported by more than 400 suppliers in 41 states, Lockheed said.
According to a news release, the F-16s manufactured in Greenville will be the newest and most advanced F-16 production configuration ever offered, combining numerous capability and structural improvements.
To date, Lockheed Martin has three F-16 Block 70 customers: Bahrain, Slovakia and Bulgaria.
