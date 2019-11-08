Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - After two delays earlier in the week, the SCDOT said the tallest bridge on the 85-385 Gateway Project will open to traffic on Saturday morning.
Officials said the new Exit 51B from I-85 South to I-385 South will be approximately one-half mile north (closer to Pelham Road) than its current location. Drivers will take Exit 51B before Exit 51C (which takes drivers onto I-385 North).
Drivers on I-385 South will also see a traffic pattern adjustment at the Woodruff Road exit due to the bridge opening.
Drivers will also encounter the following additional detours over the weekend:
Beginning Friday 9 p.m. through Monday, at 6 a.m., traffic on I-85 North trying to exit onto I-385 will be detoured at Exit 51A to Woodruff Road, then turn right and proceed to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection.
Traffic heading east on Woodruff trying to reach I-85 North will also be detoured to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection. Traffic on westbound Woodruff seeking I-85 North will be detoured to turn right at Roper Mountain Road then turn right to I-385 Southbound then take Exit 36A to I-85 Northbound. This closure is to complete asphalt paving on the 85 Northbound collector-distributor to I-385 Ramps.
Traffic on I-85 South attempting to exit onto Woodruff Road will also be detoured to 385 Northbound and Exit 37 where they will be directed to turn left on Roper Mountain Road and then proceed to Woodruff Road.
On Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., the Roper Mountain Bridge over I-85 will also be closed. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Independence Road and Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Garlington Road and then Woodruff Road.
