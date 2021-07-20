FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Fountain Inn High School's new principal Maureen Tiller is to give a tour of the new $84 million dollar facility.
The new 229,000 square foot facility, located at 644 Quillen Avenue, is Greenville County School District's first completely new high school in nearly 50 years, according to Tim Waller with the district office.
Waller said the high school will have an initial enrollment of 1,000 students and will grow to 2,000 students. The school will start with 9th grade and add a grade each year.
The new mascot will be the Fountain Inn Fury, said Waller.
MORE NEWS: Lake Keowee restaurant closes down after employees test positive for Covid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.