GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) There's a new shuttle rolling around downtown Greenivlle and all you have to do is hop in.
Chase Michaels drives the shuttle, but he's also a partner in the new Hop In shuttle service.
"You really feel like you're part of the landscape rather than being enclosed in a vehicle," Michaels said.
For those who want to put the brakes on searching for a parking spot, he says "hop in."
"So, we take tourists and regulars to the grocery store, the library, the zoo, to dinner all because it just makes it easier to get around town and you don't have to worry about parking," Bill Vicary said.
Vicary is a partner too and says most riders can't belive the shuttle service is free.
"If you see an empty seat you wave at the driver, they pull over, you Hop In and go for a ride," Vicary said.
The shuttle seats six passengers and is a street legal electric vehicle with seat belts. It will aslo soon feature history tours.
"We're going to have about 20 stops. They're going to be points of interest and some great history about the town," Stephen Gray said.
He hopped on as a partner too. He says shuttles will soon be eqiupped with monitors, which will feature historians and Greenville Mayor Knox White.
"Via GPS and geofencing the iPad will sense that you're there and someone will appear and start telling you about that location," Gray said.
The three of them say micro transportation is the new answer to parking problems and they're waiting for you to get on board.
The ride is free, but you are encouraged to tip the driver. To keep up the with demand the company is looking for new drivers as well as sponsors.
Drivers must pass a background check before they are hired. Riders can also call for a ride, that particular ride will cost $5. Right now, the shuttle runs from 11 a.m.- dusk, Wednesday- Sunday.
