GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - New findings from Greenville County Schools show a huge spike in the amount of failing grades, or F’s, awarded to students enrolled in the district's virtual learning program last year.
It’s something the district is holding a committee meeting about Tuesday morning, where they plan on examining their virtual program, and talking about how it may have affected your child’s performance in the classroom over the past two years.
Monday night, Fox Carolina spoke to parents to get reaction to this news, and ask them how their families experience was with virtual and E-learning in Greenville County.
Most parents we spoke to agree: virtual learning was not for their kids. But what they, and the district in the past, have said is that they believe virtual programs are still important to keep around for those who need them – no matter how small of a group that is.
“Mentally it was horrible for everyone in the house," said GCS parent of two Jaime Guay.
She told Fox Carolina that her family‘s online school experience did not end well – even for just part-time E-learning that they did last year.
“My children need the structure of in-person,” she said.
Guay says she worried that her kids weren’t learning what they needed to in the way they were meant to be taught last year, and that translated to bad grades.
“It was like, ‘are you even learning?’ What did you even do today?’” she recounted. “Especially with my son, he would submit an assignment, but it wouldn’t be completed,” Guay added.
That’s why she says she’s not surprised by the new information that GCS plans to discuss with its board Tuesday morning about the huge increase in F's for kids in the district's virtual program during 2020-2021.
The numbers speak for themselves:
According to GCS, nearly 30% of grades awarded at the high school level were failing ones in the virtual program first quarter of last year. That statistic jumps to nearly 35% in Q2. Compare that to less than 15% failing grades for face-to-face instruction in both quarters.
“We came to the conclusion that anything that was virtual was not good for her," said GCS parent of two Gina Smith, for whom e-learning/virtual learning was the same story.
But Smith says she went a step further, and took an even more drastic action with their youngest, who has special needs.
“We actually moved her to a home school situation," Smith explained.
In the past, Greenville County Schools has acknowledged that virtual learning isn’t for most students, but have also said there are some – like students with serious health conditions, relatives to take care of at home, or those who work to help support their families full-time – who they would keep it around for in a post pandemic world.
“There is that silver lining, that it’s there for those that like it," Guay said. “It’s there for those that can utilize it and access it."
That’s why parents like her understand and say they get it. But – they also hope for change.
“I do believe that the opportunity should be there," she said, “but it might need to be more structured or just have revisions along with it."
The Greenville county school district has said they will not comment on the report until the findings are presented to the Board of Trustees Tuesday morning. Fox Carolina plans to follow up to see what this could mean for the future of the virtual program when that happens.
