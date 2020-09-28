EVENDALE, OHIO (FOX Carolina)- GE Aviation announced today that its GE9X engine has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. The certification is a key milestone in the engine's goal to power the new twin-engine Boeing 777X family. The turbine blades for the new engine were produced at the company's site here in Greenville.
The Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) certification involved eight test engines that completed just under 5000 hours and 8000 cycles. The certifications culminates GE Aviation's renewal of its commercial jet engine portfolio, including the GEnx for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the CFM LEAP engine.
CEO and president of GE Aviation John Slattery said that this engine will be a game-changer.
"There is no substitute that can achieve the combinations of size, power and fuel efficiency of the GE9X. This engine will deliver unsurpassed value and reliability to our airline customers," Slattery said.
According to GE, the new engine is designed to achieve 10 percent lower specific fuel consumption (FSC). It will also operate with less smog-causing emissions than any other engine in its class.
GE's plan is to continue to work with Boeing to complete the 777X flight test program and entry into service. Eight GE9X test engines and two spare test engines have been sent to Seattle to be tested with Boeing's four 777X test airplanes.
The company says it has received orders and commitments for over 600 GE9X engines.
