NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person wasn't authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney's office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump's tax records. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with Trump's lawyer.

