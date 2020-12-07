GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Neighborhood Dining Group announced Husk Barbeque, a new concept inspired from sister restaurant, Husk, will open its doors Tuesday.
The Neighborhood Dining Group said Husk Barbeque, located at 722 S Main Street, will apply the same quality and commitment to a menu focused on smoked meats, Southern seasonal sides, fried chicken, sandwiches, and burgers. Executive Chef and Pitmaster David Jensen, formerly Butcher and Sous Chef of Husk Charleston, leads the kitchen with an expertise in smoking meats and reimagining what fresh, Southern sides can be.
The restaurant said it will be open for all-day dining starting Tuesday December 8, with opening hours as follows:
- Tuesday through Thursday: 11:30 AM – 10PM
- Friday & Saturday: 11:30 AM – 11 PM
- Sunday: 10:30 AM – 10 PM.
“We’re thrilled to debut this new iteration of Husk in the city of Greenville,” said David Howard, President of The Neighborhood Dining Group, in a news release. “Our goal with Husk Barbeque is to apply our long-standing focus of cooking delicious food with passion and serving it in a more casual, relaxed, and affordable setting; barbeque is such a quintessential food in our region, so this is a natural evolution for the Husk brand.”
