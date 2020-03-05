GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Looking for a new gym you can flip out over? You may want to check out the Motive School of Movement, opening soon in Greenville.
This first-of-its-kind gym for the Upstate has members training in parkour and in skills related to popular NBC competition show "American Ninja Warrior". Expect to find yourself climbing, jumping, and swinging at Motive. All of that is what the four founders of the gym want you to experience, especially Bootie Cothran.
"Getting more fit, getting healthy, and having fun while you're doing it," he told us. "It's goal-oriented fitness. Greenville's been needing it!"
Avid fans of the show will likely remember Cothran from season 5. After he competed then, he was hooked, and he says Motive is for anyone and everyone who wants to enjoy fitness.
"It doesn't really matter your level of fitness or what you can or can't do. It's not about what you can do compared to somebody else," says Cothran. "It's more about what you can do against the course, and finding your own goals and challenges and conquering those little by little."
If becoming a "ninja warrior" isn't totally in the cards for you, don't flip out! You can take parkour courses from part-owner Bob Reese, who has a decade of experience. A lot of what we know about the art does involve what he says are extreme stunts, like jumping off of buildings. But don't fret; there's space for beginners, he says.
"It's way more than that," he says. "It's about learning the basics and showing people how to do the movements safely on the ground before we take them up high."
Reese says he'll be teaching those classes to get members more comfortable, and ultimately to having plenty of fun building up their skills.
"When you're getting out here doing the stuff, you don't think 'oh, I'm out here working out right now'. You think 'man, I'm having so much fun', and you get the benefit of getting more fit while doing it," Reese tells us.
Get a look at the Motive School of Movement, opening soon in Greenville!
