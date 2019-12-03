Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - AIRSYS Cooling Technologies Inc has announced it will be establishing operations in Greer, bringing with it 116 new jobs and a $5 million investment.
The business will be located at the new Smith Farms industrial Park along Reidville Road in Greer. The company will manufacture high-performance HVAC and wall units for the telecom industry as well as units to be used primarily at education facilities across the U.S.
AIRSYS Cooling Technologies Inc Executive Vice President Marcus Hamaker said, “Spartanburg County is the absolute perfect fit for our new corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant. We couldn’t be happier with the warm welcome we have received from the staff at the Sparks Center and all they have done to make our transition to our new home a reality.”
Operations are expected to be online by February of 2020. Anyone interested in applying for a job can click here.
