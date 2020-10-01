GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Reid’s Fine Foods announced on Facebook the gourmet grocery chain is expanding into South Carolina.
Reid's, which is based in Charlotte, said they will open a store in Greenville in mid-October.
"Serving since 1928, we are thankful to our customers who have ultimately brought us to where we are today. Thank you for all the support over the years – Greenville, here we come," Reid's posted on Facebook.
MORE NEWS - WCU to delay start of spring semester by two weeks, cuts spring break
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.