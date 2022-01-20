SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg School District Two Board of Trustees introduced a new head football coach at Boiling Springs High School on Tuesday.
Coach Matt Reel comes to the school from North Myrtle Beach High School where he led the program to the school's first state championship appearance and two undefeated regular seasons.
Coach Reel has guided 28 student athletes toward receiving football scholarships and holds a 42-15 record.
“It is an amazing opportunity and honor to be named the new Head Football Coach at Boiling Springs High School,” said Reel. “I want to thank the Board for viewing me as a worthy candidate and for entrusting me with the chance to lead this program and positively affect the lives of the student-athletes at BSHS. Mr. Radford made an immediate impression on me with what his exact expectations were for his district as a whole, and, more specifically, at Boiling Springs High School and its Football Program. Mr. McQuigg has those same expectations and vision. His commitment level to winning and growing this program is unquestionable.”
