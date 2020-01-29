GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – There is a new option for hockey instruction in the Upstate.
The Carolina Rage Hockey Club is set to open a new facility soon in Greer with an indoor ice rink.
The club was formed in 2016, “with the intention to help develop and grow the game of hockey in the southeast” according to the Carolina Rage website.
The club’s practice and game schedules are typically held on weekends.
“By utilizing the weekend developmental model, we are a unique organization,” the website states. “The weekend model allows for less weekday travel and school/homework disruption. It also accommodates families with kids at different age groups to practice and travel together. It allows us to have the kids on the ice for several hours in a weekend and really focus on fundamentals.”
Program prices range from $1,495 to $3,495 and includes more than 40 games.
