WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The US Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said they have listened to input from America's truckers and have published new hours of service rules to keep truckers safe on the roads and modernize regulations for commercial drivers.
“America’s truckers are doing a heroic job keeping our supply chains open during this unprecedented time and these rules will provide them greater flexibility to keep America moving,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a news release.
“The Department of Transportation and the Trump Administration listened directly to the concerns of truckers seeking rules that are safer and have more flexibility—and we have acted," added Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Acting Administrator Jim Mullen. "These updated hours of service rules are based on the thousands of comments we received from the American people. These reforms will improve safety on America’s roadways and strengthen the nation’s motor carrier industry."
The FMCSA’s revised rules on hours of service inlcude four key revisions:
- The Agency will increase safety and flexibility for the 30-minute break rule by requiring a break after 8 hours of consecutive driving and allowing the break to be satisfied by a driver using on-duty, not driving status, rather than off-duty status.
- The Agency will modify the sleeper-berth exception to allow drivers to split their required 10 hours off duty into two periods: an 8/2 split, or a 7/3 split—with neither period counting against the driver’s 14‑hour driving window.
- The Agency will modify the adverse driving conditions exception by extending by two hours the maximum window during which driving is permitted.
- The Agency will change the short-haul exception available to certain commercial drivers by lengthening the drivers’ maximum on‑duty period from 12 to 14 hours and extending the distance limit within which the driver may operate from 100 air miles to 150 air miles.
FMCSA said the rule changes do not increase driving time and will continue to prevent CMV operators from driving for more than eight consecutive hours without at least a 30-minute break.
In addition, the agency estimates the new hours of service regulations will provide nearly $274 million in annualized cost savings for the U.S. economy and American consumers.
The DOT said the trucking industry is a key component of the national economy, employing more than seven million people and moving 70 percent of the nation’s domestic freight.
Read the finalized rule here: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/regulations/hours-service/hours-service-drivers-final-rule
MORE NEWS - Rep. Timmons sends letter to Elon Musk asking him to consider SC as potential new home for Tesla headquarters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.