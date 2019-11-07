Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Gateway Project have delayed the opening of the fly over bridge which will connect I-85 southbound to I-385 southbound.
According to those working on the project, the opening, which was set for the morning of November 7, was delayed due to equipment issues.
Officials say the switch will likely take place this weekend instead.
Drivers need to be aware that the new exit (Exit 51B) will actually come before exit 51C about a half mile north of its current location.
This fly over bridge will be the tallest bridge at the 85-385 Gateway Project.
Crews were able to close down several new spots for construction. Here’s a look at the closures and detours:
- 85 NB right lane closed from Clemson ICAR to the Salters Rd bridge
- 85 NB right lane closed from Woodruff Road to the 385 bridge
- 85 SB exit to 385 NB closed and detour to Laurens Road then 85 NB
- 85 NB exit to 385 SB closed and detour to 385 NB then Roper Mountain Rd then return via 385 SB
- 385 SB to Woodruff Road closed and detoured to Butler then 385 NB then Woodruff Road
