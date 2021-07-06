GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor McMaster announced a new information technology and services company will bring near 150 new jobs to Greenville County.
According to the governor, a $2.6 million dollar investment will allow Epsilon, Inc. to bring more than 145 new jobs.
Governor McMaster said, “Today, we’re thrilled to celebrate a great win for South Carolina’s rapidly growing tech industry. With this announcement, Epsilon, Inc. builds on the momentum South Carolina has achieved in this dynamic sector.”
The new facility will be located at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Greenville and is expected to be operational by August 2021.
Anyone interested in joining the Epsilon, Inc. team should click here.
