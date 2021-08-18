WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new initiative that will assist that will assist law enforcement and drivers and citizens who have special needs was announced on Wednesday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the main part of the new initiative called C2C, or Connecting to Citizen, is a sticker that can be placed on the rear glass of a vehicle to alert law enforcement that someone inside has special needs. It can also be placed on the back of a back pack if someone walks and does not drive.
"Several months ago, I was contacted by a parent who has a child who is autistic. The child has a driver's license to operate a motor vehicle," says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. "The parent had concerns for his child in regards to not responding to law enforcement should he be pulled over for a lawful stop."
The sticker was designed with the help of honorary K-9 deputy Brock Chappelear, who was sworn in as an honorary deputy last summer.
