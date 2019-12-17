GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Workers at Lockheed Martin say there are signs of progress at the facility in Greenville County.
It's being done from the assembly line to the line of defense by building partnerships through it's F-16 Block 70 Fighter jets.
“The F-16, specifically is a magnificent aircraft with an especially admirable resume,"Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain Shaikh Abdullah said.
He toured the Lockheed facility where F-16s are built.
“It has been a stalworth guardian of safety and security," he said.
Lockheed Martin received a $1.12 billion contract from the U.S. government to produce 16, F-16 fighter jets for Bahrain's air force.
“We are very excited to be the first country to employ it’s new Block 70," Abdullah said.
The new Block 70 is considered the most structured and advanced fleet of the F-16s yet.
“This is highly-skilled, very well paid, very long-term very rewarding work," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said.
He greeted Abdullah and spoke highly of the work being done at Lockheed.
“Hundreds of foreign companies have come to South Carolina to invest their money in business ventures," McMaster said.
New jobs are expected to fly into the state because of the production on the new F-16.
“This is just one more example of how we play-our state plays a bigger role in prosperity in the country," McMaster said.
Those who work with Lockheed say it's a sign of growth in Greenville County.
