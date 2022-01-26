GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up Nightlife, Greenville's newest live music venue, is set to bring some of country music's top artists along with the Upstate's most popular local bands at its grand opening, March 4.
Cowboy Up Nightlife is a 10,000 square foot venue located in the Westend of Downtown Greenville at 701 Easley Bridge Road.
Entertainment Director and partner Braxton Wilson said, "Cowboy Up Nightlife is a modern Nashville styled take on live country music that will feature a one of a kind production setup, four-sided full service bar, state of the art concert stage and even a mechanical bull."
Wilson said the music venue will initially be open on Friday and Saturday nights and then will move to opening Thursday through Sundays after the official opening.
The grand opening for Cowboy Up Nightlife is March 4. Doors open at 6 p.m.
