S.C Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials will be launching operations in Spartanburg County. The new $48 million investment is projected to create 50 new jobs in the state. Hiring for the positions will be begin as early as this month.
The new, state-of-the-art operations will manufacture low melting fiber (LMF) with an annual capacity of 60,000 tons. LMF is commonly used as a binder fiber in core-sheath constructions for use in automotive and industrial composites. The initial volumes of LMF will be sold in the United States with the potential to expand into neighboring regions over time.
Auriga Polymers, Inc. employs more than 450 production associates, engineers, and scientists at its Spartanburg campus. Interested applicants can contact Recruiter@AurigaPolymersInc.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.