CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - New Marine recruits scheduled to head to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island near Beaufort will first report to The Citadel in Charleston for two weeks of observation for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms before they enter the base on Parris Island, per a news release from the citadel.
The Citadel said the Marines reached out for temporary support and the Citadel was happy to oblige.
The Citadel said Governor Henry McMaster readily supported the partnership.
“South Carolina has a longstanding tradition of being the most military-friendly state in the nation, and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and The Citadel are critical components of that reputation,” McMaster said in a news release. “This innovative collaboration between the Marine Corps and The Citadel provides the perfect solution.”
The recruits are expected to arrive on campus in groups of 300 and will be housed in vacant barracks. Recruits will remain in designated areas on the interior of campus.
Navy medical personnel will oversee the COVID-19 monitoring.
