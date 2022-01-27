ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A new creative, vintage, European-street style market is open in the colorful streets of Asheville.
Marquee is a design centric market place of curated vendors from around the region and beyond that offer unique antiques, vintage, and artful décor, jewelry and craft for the home and garden.
Robert Nicholas, the owner of Marquee, has been in the arts and antique vintage world for 30 years. He had a vision to create a space for local venders to come together to sell their wares.
Nicholas says the place gained a life of its own, once his vision was fulfilled.
"Once we started filling it up with some amazing artists and antique dealers it just took on its own life. It’s a great concept in that it just brings the community together," said Nicholas. "They’ve got a variety of different artists and antiques so whether you’re shopping for a coffee table, or a new piece of art there is just something here for everyone it seems."
It aims to bring to life the nostalgic experience of entering a dramatic space featuring the excitement and talent of over-the-top décor and creative 172 vendors.
With 172 vendors, the market is now closed and people have been added to a waitlist for a spot in the market.
Located in Asheville's River Arts District on Foundy Street, the market tries to do a big event each month. The next event will be on Valentine's Day.
Learn more about the market on its website.
