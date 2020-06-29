SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Customers are in and out of Smith’s Drug Store in in downtown Spartanburg.
“We’re kind of a little busier today,” Dr. Kuntal Patel said.
He’s the pharmacist at the drug store where you can pickup prescriptions, snacks, and masks.
“We’ve got three or four different kind of masks, even for the children,” Patel said.
There’s a new city mask ordinance that states customers and employees at pharmacies and grocery stores have to wear masks.
Patel has mixed feelings about the ordinance.
“I’m not sure about mandate to people, but people should have that choice,” he said.
However, customers like Alphonsos Butler don’t mind at all.
“I hate that people are going through what they’re going through with the virus,” Butler said.
He says some people don’t want to wear masks because they think it’s pointless.
“Hopefully it will be done and over with. Hopefully everybody will mask up and be good,” he said.
The ordinance also states employees at restaurants, retail shops, salons, and barber shops within the city have to wear them too. However, it’s optional for customers at those establishments.
“So many people coming in without a mask and you don’t know who’s got this virus and who doesn’t have the virus,” James Gist said.
He’s a shopper who went to a grocery store Monday afternoon. He thinks the mask ordinance will help save lives.
“I’m glad that they made it mandatory,” Gist said.
If a customer is caught without a mask inside those mandatory areas the customer could face a $25 fine. If employees are in violation, they could have to pay $100 fine.
