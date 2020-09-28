GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Viva Villa Mexican Grill is opening a location in downtown Greenville's West End area, according to a sign posted at the restaurant's future home.
The restaurant is opening in the former location of Compadres Mex Mex Grill, which closed down in early September.
Viva Villa has another location in Mauldin and an employee says that the new location in downtown Greenville will open sometime in the next month.
MORE NEWS: 'South Park' town showed up to watch the Denver Broncos game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.