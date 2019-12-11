RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old New Mexico man will spend the next few years in prison for his role in abducting a teen girl from North Carolina in November 2018.
Initially, officials say Jacob Gardea met the teen female online. He reportedly lied about his age, and traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Rutherford County - where he knew the girl lived.
The pair then took off, believed to be headed back to New Mexico.
Several agencies assisted in the search for Gardea, who is now 24, and the girl. Through an extensive four-day search, and thanks to a helpful tip, authorities located the two at an Oklahoma hotel.
The FBI arrested Gardea, and the child was safely brought back home.
On Tuesday, December 10, a judge sentenced Gardea to 180 months in prison for transporting a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
He's also required to serve ten years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender following his release.
Gardea is currently in federal custody. He'll be taken to the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility - without parole.
