GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Transcom announced the company is establishing its first North American operations in Greenville County and will create 450 new jobs over the next five years.
Transcom, a global experience specialist, will be located at 650 Executive Center Drive in a 33,000 square foot facility, according to the company. This is the company's first customer service operations center in the United States.
Governor McMaster said, "Transcom is a world-class company, and it speaks volumes that they decided to locate their first North American operation right here in South Carolina. This announcement serves as another testament to South Carolina’s strong business climate.”
Those interested in joining Transcom can click here.
