NEW ORLEANS, LA (FOX Carolina) - A bartender from New Orleans posted a kind note about all the Clemson fans who visited his place of employment in the Big Easy for the national championship.
Andrew Babin posted Tuesday on Facebook about the Tigers’ faithful, along with a photo of a $2 bill Tigers’ fans are known to spend at businesses on away games.
Below is what Babin wrote:
“From a bartender in New Orleans, to all Clemson fans:
Thank You. Your fan base were all incredibly polite, respectful, and generally well-behaved. Coming from a city of tourists, you were a breath of fresh air. I generally hope y’all had a wonderful time in the Big Easy, regardless of the outcome of the game. I can’t tell you how many $2 Clemson bucks I’ve received, but I’m grateful for all of them. I wish all of our visitors to this city could follow in your footsteps.
From one NOLA bartender, y’all are welcome back any time!!”
The post has since been shared more than 3,000 times and garnered nearly 4,000 reactions.
