TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sidewall Pastry kitchen, a new pastry kitchen that has gathered a team of pastry chefs from all over, will open its doors in Travelers Rest on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Brand manager Michael Ciaccia-Tedesco said Sidewall Pastry Kitchen open from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. or until everything is gone.
Ciaccia-Tedesco said the pastry kitchen will offer brioche donuts, biscuit cinnamon rolls, chocolate espresso brownies, MnM cookie dough brownies, edible cookie dough, macaroons, pecan pralines, rice crispy treats, gluten-free options, vegan options, something for everyone. Soft serve and House will be coming soon.
Ciaccia-Tedesco also mentioned customers should expect to see a local artist finishing a mural on the building on opening day.
More news: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.