GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A new pedestrian bridge along Hampton Avenue in Greenville County officially opened on Friday morning.
County officials said the bridge was completed in late 2019 and was dedicated and officially unveiled during a ceremony on Friday.
The bridge was dedicated in honor of Xanthene Sayles Norris.
The new pedestrian bridge replaces one that was demolished by the SCDOT in 2012.
Officials said many in the community without personal transportation heavily relied on the old bridge and were upset when it was torn down in 2012.
Greenville County vowed to rebuild the bridge after taking ownership of Hampton Avenue from the SCDOT.
