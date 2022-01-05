GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Charleston's Poogan's Southern Kitchen is coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin in late of spring of 2022.
Hughes Investments, Inc. said the Charleston-born restaurant will occupy 6,000 square feet of Main Street retail space that includes private indoor dining, bar seating. and a 55-sqaure-foot outdoor dining area that will be pet-friendly.
BridgeWay Station is located at the exit of Bridges Road off of I-385.
“We are extremely pleased to join with the remarkable leadership at Poogan’s Southern Kitchen to bring this distinguished group from Charleston to the Upstate,” said Phil Hughes, President and Founder of Hughes Investments, Inc. He continued, “Their outstanding, long-term history combined with the quality and excitement they will bring to BridgeWay further expands our goal of providing the region with the highest quality and most fun places to eat, live, work and shop - and just have fun! We look forward to welcoming this distinguished Charleston establishment to BridgeWay Station and further expanding this unique community for the enjoyment of everyone."
