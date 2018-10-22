Pickens County, SC (Fox Carolina) - Pickens County officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to open a new recreational park for the community of Pickens County. The park is called "Twelve Mile Recreation Park" and it is located at 1110 Norris Highway, Central, SC.
Chairman of Pickens County Council were in attendance Monday for the initiation of the new park. The park also has a spot where attendees can shove off in their kayaks and kayak down the river. Another park is reportedly opening soon down the river, similar to this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.