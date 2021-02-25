PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A new plant has been discovered right here in the Palmetto State, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources' Facebook page.
DNR says that the Shealy's saxifrage plant was discovered at the Nine Times Preserve in Pickens County and is the only location where the plant is known to exist.
According to DNR, the plant was named by botanists from Clemson University after a distinguished botany professor from UofSC Aiken, Dr. Harry E Shealy JR.
The Shealy's saxifrage flowers form February to May, DNR says.
