GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – There’s a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location open for business in the Upstate!
The restaurant is located at 1109 West Wade Hampton Boulevard, at the corner of US 29 and West Poinsett Street.
On Monday, our crew stopped by the new location and found it closed up tight with a note on the door.
The note said:
"Dear Guests,
We literally have no food left to serve. The city of Greer has proudly run us out. We appreciate your patronage. We are so sorry!! We will reopen Tuesday, March 26.
Thank You, Popeyes
On Tuesday, the restaurant's kitchen was restocked and there was a line of people waiting to get inside and at the drive-thru hoping for a fried chicken fix.
Currently, the only other Popeyes locations in the Upstate are in Boiling Springs and Gaffney which meant some hungry people drove for hours to get their hands on some fried chicken only to leave empty handed.
"This was going to be our dinner today for when the kids get out of school," said Sandra Woodruff. "We came all the way from Simpsonville to Greer for some Popeye's chicken and they're closed because they don't have anymore chicken! How can a chicken place run out of chicken?"
Many pulled in because its one of the first time since they opened there hasn't been a line winding out the door.
"I came here last night, it must have been 300 people just hanging out and trying to get in," said Cubia Tilley.
Those who drive by every day said its also the first time the drive-thru line hasn't been backed up all the way down Wade Hampton Blvd.
"Its usually all the way wrapped around the restaurant and it didn't seem like it was going too quickly when they were open," said Michelle Slieff.
The fast food joint does plan on reopening Tuesday, March 26. An employee confirmed they drove two large trucks down to Columbia to pick up more food.
MORE NEWS - Changes to the Woodruff Road exit on I-385 southbound beginning Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.