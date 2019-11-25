Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local law enforcement agency is cracking down on animal cruelty. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has announced the formation of the position, Animal Cruelty Investigator.
During Monday’s press conference, Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown explained that animal control will still handle general nuisance calls but those officers can only make misdemeanor arrests. The Sheriff said his Animal Cruelty Investigator will be certified and able to sign felony warrants for animal abuse.
Sheriff Brown says, “We hope to se this position filled soon. We want to have the right person who loves animals, wants to do this investigations and make sure these things don’t fall through the cracks.”
Crimes against animals have made headlines across the Upstate including a series of attacks against horses. There was a horse stabbing on October 31 off Fews Bridge Road and an attack in Mid-November with a horse shot to death. Sheriff Brown says those cases led to the addition of the new position. He says Governor Henry McMaster called him a few weeks ago to express his concern.
Sheriff Brown says the Animal Cruelty Investigator job has been posted internally and if nobody steps up from within the Sheriff’s Office, it’ll be posted publicly.
