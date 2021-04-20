COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health says it has opened a new Prisma Health Fertility Center of the Carolinas office in Columbia.
The health company says the new office will better serve its patients across the Midlands region. Appointments for the new location start April 19 and will available three days a week.
Specialists at the new clinic are also able to treat issues including endometriosis, recurrent miscarriages, hormonal abnormalities, irregular menstrual cycles, pituitary tumors, postmenopausal symptoms and uterine abnormalities says Prisma Health.
The new office is located at 100 Palmetto Health Parkway in Columbia.
