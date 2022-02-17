Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) — A new program is bringing farm fresh food to South Carolina tables.
Growing Local SC is a USDA funded program aiming to give everyone access to healthy food.
The goal is to give communities like Nicholtown in Greenville access to locally grown food.
The fruit forest on Glen Road is one of three community gardens in the works.
Once the trees are fully grown, neighbors will have their pick of fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
Greenville non-profit Sustaining Way will also hand out the produce grown here in their food box program.
”It’s about the community helping each other. That’s what it’s about,” Nicholtown resident Caroline Rogers said.
Rogers knows what it means to be a good neighbor. Every Thursday she makes the half-mile walk from her house to the Nicholtown Community Center where Sustaining Way passes out food boxes.
She fills her cart with food and always gets enough for her neighbors.
“A lot of people depend on this stuff ‘cause they might not have it at home or the money to buy it and this is a big help,” Rogers said.
This is one of 60 partnerships programs offered by the organization. The goal is to help Nicholtown become a more sustainable community.
“The community will have a lot more access to fruits, vegetables and any kind of healthy foods that they need,” Oscar Bennett with Sustaining Way said.
They’re growing much more than produce and bringing communities together. It gives easy access to healthy foods without having to leave the community.
Find out more about Growing Local SC: https://www.growinglocalsc.org
