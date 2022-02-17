Spartanburg, SC (Fox Carolina) - Restaurants helping restaurants. That’s the goal of a new program just launched in Spartanburg.
Hubitality offers emergency funding to hotel, restaurant and food industry workers in the city or county.
Before Hubitality launched on February 1, the program had already raised more than $80,000.
In the first two weeks, the non-profit said they have gotten about 30 applications from those in need. They are in the process of issuing the first checks.
The Spartanburg Area Restaurant and Lodging Association established the fund. Wade’s Restaurant is one of the founding sponsors.
“It was very close to home when we heard about Hubitality and realized it’s something we could be a part of,” Wade Lindsey, general manager of Wade’s Restaurant said.
Ashlie Middleton has worked in the service industry for nearly two decades. She’s spent the last 15 years at Wade’s Restaurant, where she’s the cashier.
“They’ve always taken care of us and given back,” Middleton said.
As hospitality owners and workers are still being hit hard by the pandemic, Middleton said it’s comforting to know help is out there.
“Stuff does come up. House fires, an accident or a death in the family. Just knowing we have that backup or that cushion if we need it is really nice to have in our back pocket,” Middleton said.
Hubitality gives emergency funds for rent, utilities and other bills where some have fallen behind.
In a time when restaurants are struggling to stay staffed, Wade Lindsey said he wants his employees to feel valued.
“One of the biggest struggles these days is staffing. We want to make sure the people that are staffed at our restaurants and take the time to serve our guests are given the help they need,” Lindsey said.
In honor of their 75th anniversary on March 6th,
Wade’s Restaurant is donating .75 cents per plate to Hubitality.
Hospitality workers employed in Spartanburg can qualify for assistance if they have been involved in an accident, had a death in the family, had an illness or an injury that caused unexpected hardship. The board will decide if someone is eligible, and the amount awarded.
Find out more at hubitality.com.
