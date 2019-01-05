Suttles Road house fire

The home where fire crews say a person was entrapped during a house fire Saturday evening near Lake Bowen. (FOX Carolina/ January 5, 2019)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A resident was trapped in a burning building Saturday evening and had to be hospitalized.

Travis Collins, assistant fire chief with New Prospect fire, said crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to a home on Suttles Road, near Lake Bowen and saw heavy smoke coming out of the home.

Collins tells FOX Carolina neighbors advised responding fire crews when they arrived that someone was likely in the house. Crews got the resident out and transported to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System via EMS.

The person's condition is unknown as of writing.

The fire is currently being investigated.

