SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A resident was trapped in a burning building Saturday evening and had to be hospitalized.
Travis Collins, assistant fire chief with New Prospect fire, said crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to a home on Suttles Road, near Lake Bowen and saw heavy smoke coming out of the home.
Collins tells FOX Carolina neighbors advised responding fire crews when they arrived that someone was likely in the house. Crews got the resident out and transported to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System via EMS.
The person's condition is unknown as of writing.
The fire is currently being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.