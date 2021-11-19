GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Group Therapy Pub and Playground announced that it is opening a location in downtown Greenville next year.
The new bar will be located in the Camperdown Plaza area and is set to open in "early 2022," according to a release from the company.
The bar will have plenty of features for customers to experience, including a mini-golf course, axe throwing, back yard games, trivia, karaoke, bingo, and ice curling to name a few.
The company released rendering photos of what the bar will look like when it opens.
