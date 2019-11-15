GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — More than 3,000 people in Greenville County are struggling to find stable housing, according to the latest report by the Greenville Homeless Alliance.
The group unveiled the latest numbers Friday with city and county leaders at United Ministries.
This is the biggest sample of the homeless population the group has been able to document.
Of the more than 3,000 homeless people in the county about one third are school-aged children.
The Greenville Homeless Alliance says this is a critical issue because children without stable housing are more likely to dropout of school, which will make it more difficult for them to find housing or work in the future.
The problem isn’t isolated to one part of the county — the report says 85% of Greenville County schools have students without homes.
Now the non-profit has set five priorities to help combat the problem:
- Increase housing and exits for homelessness
- Reduce barriers
- Strengthen coordinated response
- Support transit
- Impact policymaking
