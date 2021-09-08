GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A new report gives South Carolina's infrastructure a D+, which means it is in subpar condition and in need of attention, according to a release from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
According to ASCE, SC civil engineers graded aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, ports, roads, transit, and wastewater.
ACSE mentions that SC Ports is a top-10 container port in the United States, responsible for 1-in-10 South Carolina jobs and generating more than $63 billion in economic output for the state. SC's ports received a B in the report.
However, the roads and bridges face an estimate funding gap of $43 billion by 2040, and more than 50% of the roads are in poor condition. The roads also have the highest fatality rate in the U.S. at 1.72 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, according to ACSE.
As for the transit and aviation networks, ACSE says they are ill-equipped to meet demands for a growing population and economy. They say while transit options have improved in rural areas, intercity ridership has declined by more than 60% and intercity bus transportation does not service the state's six commercial airports, the entire north central region, or any of the 11 Amtrak rail stations, hindering connectivity.
SC's drinking water, dams, and wastewater have undergone significant upgrades in recent years. However, the ACSE release says despite these improvements, each water infrastructure sector faces significant challenges from severe storms and decades of underinvestment, along with increased demand stemming from a booming population.
The release mentions that the overall grade for America's infrastructure is a C- in 2021.
The report also includes calls to action to raise the grades, such as:
- The federal government should fully fund authorized infrastructure programs to invest in South Carolina’s aging infrastructure to support the growing population.
- Design, operate, maintain and expand infrastructure using consensus-based codes and standards, focusing on resilience and life cycle cost as the best measures of infrastructure performance and best use of taxpayer dollars.
- Establish funding and grants to assist programs that enhance the quality of public service in areas such as drinking water, wastewater, regional transit, and aviation. These programs would consist of utility consolidation, resilience improvements, capacity related infrastructure upgrades, and technical career training that retains South Carolina’s talent.
