GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County has one of the richest histories in America when it comes to the Revolutionary War.
Soon, the county and city of Gaffney could open a brand-new facility to preserve and tell that history for generations to come.
Walk through the doors of the historic Carnegie Free Library, and you can soon be taken back 250 years.
"Our community loves its heritage," said City of Gaffney Director of Marketing and Tourism LeighAnn Moon.
Cherokee County and the city of Gaffney are hoping to put a new Revolutionary War Discovery Center in the now-empty building.
"Just seemed like a perfect fit, our main street is on the Overmountain victory national historic trail, the highest-ranking patriot mortally wounded at Kings Mountain's remains are here. We needed it to be a place of research and education," explained Moon.
Revolutionary War history can be found throughout the county, from Cowpens National Battlefield to Kings Mountain National Military Park.
The new discovery center would feature a living history room, an immersive room, an artifacts gallery, and a muster room.
It will also bring tourism to the city and county. This includes businesses like Hartzog's Gifts & Fine Jewelers in downtown Gaffney.
"It'll be a super thing for downtown, it'll drive tourism. It will bring people from all over the country," said Owner Glenda Hartzog.
Tuesday night, the Cherokee County Council voted to commit $500,000 towards the project contingent on the city of Gaffney committing $1.5 million.
A 10-year-old dream of Moon's, coming ever closer to life.
"This has always been a celebration of our community and so to have a legacy of what the lands did here when we were literally the backwoods," said Moon.
The Gaffney City Council is expected to meet next week to discuss funding the project.
The goal is to open the new discovery center in 2025.
